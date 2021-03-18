McCreary Central wins 48th District over Southwestern

Last night at Wayne County High School, the Southwestern Warriors fell to the McCreary Central Raiders at 79-69 in the 48th District Championship.
"It was a tough night for us," said Southwestern head coach Chris Baker. "We came out a little tentative and McCreary came out attacking. Give them a lot of credit as they used physicality to set the tone early."
The game started off competitive with the Warriors ahead 5-4 after baskets by seniors Evan Smith and Andrew Jones for Southwestern and buckets by Trent Conatser and Kyle Stephens of the Raiders. After that point, McCreary went on a 13-2 run to lead 17-7.
Their run featured a three each from Conatser and Stephens, a driving layup from Trey Davis, an inside bucket and free throw from Stephens and a mid range jumper from Conatser. Southwestern had a single driving basket by sophomore Eli Meece.
The Warriors closed the opening period with a 9-5 run with a three ball and pair of free throws from Meece and a pair of mid range shots by Smith. McCreary had a driving layup from Stephens and a three from Davis and led 22-16 heading into the second.
In the second, the Raiders outscored Southwestern 18-13 to extend their lead out to 11 at 40-29 heading into halftime.
In the quarter, McCreary had nine from Conatser, four from Stephens and five from Carson McKinney, while the Warriors had two from senior Ethan Meadows, nine from senior Lukas Maybrier, and two from Jones.
After the break, the Raiders extended their lead out to 17 points with a 9-3 featuring an inside basket by Stephens, two shots from inside the paint by Conatser, and a three from Davis, while Southwestern had a single three ball from Jones.
Despite an unideal start from the Warriors in the third, they cut the McCreary lead to just five at 49-42 with a 10-0 run involving a three point play by Jones, a three ball from Smith, and a fast break layup and mid range shot from Maybrier.
A 7-4 run to close the third by the Raiders put them ahead 56-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were already in foul trouble heading into the fourth, and the final period was plagued with fouls and free throws and the teams were dead even with 23 points each. This gave McCreary their ten point 48th District Championship victory.
"I thought we just dug ourselves in a big hole early and never recovered," said coach Baker. "We never quit, but the deficit was too big."
This was McCreary Central's first 48th District Championship in over a decade and a lethal trio of Stephens, Conatser and Davis paved the way for the win. All three were over 20 points, with Stephens leading the team with 24, Conatser just behind Stephens with 22, and Davis right after Conatser with 21.
For Southwestern, only their starting five scored points and they had a pretty balanced offensive night. Smith was the one Warrior who stood out from the pack with 24, and Maybrier followed with 17. Jones and Meece also reached double figures with Jones at 12 and Meece at 10, and Meadows chipped in with 6 on the night.
The loss dropped Southwestern to 10-11 on the season, and they and McCreary both with travel to Lincoln County next week for the 12th Region Tournament. Opponents are not yet set at this time, but will be decided today (Thursday).
"Going forward," said coach Baker. "We have to be ready to play as much mentally as physically."
SWHS - 16 - 13 - 17 - 23 - 69
MCHS - 22 - 18 - 16 - 23 - 79
Southwestern - Smith 24, Maybrier 17, Jones 12, Meece 10, Meadows 6.
McCreary Central - Stephens 24, Conatser 22, Davis 21, C. McKinney 5, Loundermilk 3, Trammell 3, M. McKinney 1.
All 48th District Team - Gage Gregory (Wayne), Evan Smith (Southwestern), Trent Conatser (McCreary), Brody Weaver (Wayne), Andrew Jones (Southwestern), Kyle Stephens (McCreary), Lukas Maybrier (Southwestern), Carson McKinney (McCreary), and Trey Davis (McCreary).
