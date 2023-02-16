LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Despite the kind of unwelcome weather you would normally expect in the Ohio River Valley this time of year, Louisville baseball fans will get a rare early look at the Cardinals, who will open their season this weekend in James Patterson Stadium.
And what they will see is yet another club that could still be playing deep into June, loaded with high expectations and enough talent and experience to compete for a trip to the College World Series.
When U of L hosts Bucknell for the opener of a three-game series starting at 3 p.m. Friday, it will be just the third time in the last 13 years the Cards have debuted at their home park, where they will play their first eight games. Traditionally, they have traveled south to warmer weather this early in the season.
Coach Dan McDonnell's team is looking to equal or surpass last year's success when it posted a 42-21-1 record, won the program's fifth ACC Atlantic Division title in seven full seasons, reached the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in the last 15 years and advanced to its ninth NCAA Super Regional.
The Cards are ranked in all six major preseason polls, with the highest rating at No. 5 in Baseball America. The other rankings range from No. 6 to 16.
"I love our options, I love our talent," McDonnell said during the annual Media Day activities Monday. "Meeting with my coaches, we talked about all the options we have position player-wise and talked about our pitching staff. Honestly, it's a good feeling to know that we've got a lot of versatile players, both position players and pitchers who have done a little bit of everything."
With a 688-287-1 record in 16 years, McDonnell is closing in on a milestone. He is virtually certain this season to reach 700 victories and become just the ninth active coach in Division I baseball -- and only the third at a Power 5 school -- to gain that plateau. The other two Power 5 coaches in that category are Minnesota's John Anderson and Virginia's G .Brian O'Connor.
Louisville returns a strong core of players from last season and has added a talented group of freshmen and JUCO transfers. The everyday starters are expected to be second baseman Logan Beard, left fielder Isaac Humphrey, shortstop Christian Knapczyk, first baseman Ryan McCoy and catcher Jack Payton. Payton and Knapczyk are preseason All-Americans. McDonnell said eight or nine players are competing for the other spots.
"For us, it's about making sure that this depth and talent gets opportunities and they're ready to go," McDonnell said. "Whether that's in a starting role, whether that's coming off the bench. Who's gonna get the big pinch hit? Who's gonna get to hit late in the game? Who's gonna make a great play? Who's gonna steal a base?
"We talk a lot about it: You might be in the starting lineup today, but whether you get three hits or no hits I'm thinking about playing another guy tomorrow. You can't be afraid to lose in February if it helps you in May and June. We have to see how it all comes together and you hope to stay healthy."
On the mound, the three most likely weekend starters are righthander Ryan Hawks and lefties Tate Kuehner and Riley Phillps early, with Bowling Green product Hawks opening Friday. McDonnell said lefthanded JUCO transfer Greg Farone, righthander Alex Calvanand even closer Kaleb Corbett could also be given opportunities as a starter.
After Bucknell, U of L will play five more games at home -- against Xavier on Wednesday, Bowling Green (Feb. 24-25-26) and Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 28) before traveling to Houston the following weekend for the Shriners Classic in Minute Maid Park, where they will face No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 15 TCU and Michigan. The Cards will return home to meet Morehead State on March 7.
