McGahan takes over PC soccer program

When the Pulaski County High School boys soccer team takes to the field this fall, a new head coach will be on the sidelines. Darrell McGahan, who has been an assistant coach for the Maroons for the past four seasons, is ready to guide the Pulaski County High School boys soccer program into the future.
McGahan, a 2007 graduate of Southwestern High School, got interested in the game of soccer while watching his brother play for the Warriors in 2010. McGahan played four years of club soccer at Western Kentucky University and ended up being the college club's starting goal keeper.
"I really just got into playing soccer for the physical conditioning," McGahan admitted. "But the more I played the game, the more it grew on me."
Through his own personal desire to use soccer for conditioning, McGahan has developed his own philosophy of playing better soccer. McGahan will transfer his conditioning philosophy to his Pulaski County High School boys soccer players.
Soccer involves a lot of running, and I believe being in top physical condition is vital to compete at a high level," McGahan explained. "In the past, our (Pulaski County) teams have been smaller and not as physical as some of the other top teams in the region."
McGahan has already put his team through some intense conditioning drills in their first week of summer practice, and says his practices may not require soccer balls until his team's conditioning is at the level he wants.
"We may not be as big or as physical as some of our opponents, but we won't be out-hustled," McGahan explained. "Our game plan is to press and hustle the entire contest. And even in games where we may have less talent, we won't be outworked."
McGahan has also bulked up his team's playing schedule in an effort to get the Maroons to be competitive at the Regional level. Also, most of his games in the opening month of the season will be on the road. McGahan has even brought in tough opponents to finish out the regular season, which will make Senior Night a tough battle.
"We start off the season with Lincoln County, Corbin and Madison Southern," McGahan said. " I don't care to sacrifice our season record for a stronger schedule. At the end of the day, it is not about our win-loss record but it is how prepared we are come district and region tournament time."
McGahan has already used his contacts to bring in the University of Cumberlands' coaching staff for a five-day camp session. McGahan stated the Cumberlands' camp has really sharpened his team's skills and confidence levels.
And while the Pulaski County boys soccer team lost half of its starters to graduation, the Maroons still have most of their scoring back and a good batch of freshmen coming into the program.
"We have about 20 freshman coming in, who were part of that middle school conference championship last season," McGahan boasted. "These freshmen will be a big part of our JV program, and could see some action at the varsity level as the season progresses."
"We have seven seniors for experience and leadership and, in all, we have about 20 upperclassmen," McGahan stated. "I think we will be very deep, and that will work into my style of pressing soccer play."
McGahan said there will be a transition period for the kids to try to adapt to his new format of play, and it might take some time to find the right players to fit each position on the field.
However, there has been a very smooth transition for the players to get use to their new coach.
"I have been part of this soccer program for four years, so all these kids know me," McGahan explained. "I have been with this group of seniors the whole time they were here at Pulaski County. I have enjoyed seeing them grow up to be fine young men."
The Pulaski County High School boys soccer opens their season schedule on the road at Lincoln County High School Monday. Aug. 12.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.