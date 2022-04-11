McKenzi Pinkston named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School junior McKenzi Pinkston hit a pair of homers in two separate games for the Lady Maroons softball team. Pinkston hit a slo homer against South Laurel to go along with her two hits and two runs scored in the game. In the Cocoa Beach Spring Training, Pinkston hit a three-run homer against St. Joseph NJ, to go along with her two hits, 3 RBIs and one run scored.

