Pulaski County High School junior McKenzi Pinkston hit a pair of homers in two games for the Lady Maroons softball team. Pinkston hit a solo homer against South Laurel to go along with her two hits and two runs scored in the game. In the Cocoa Beach Spring Training, Pinkston hit a three-run homer against St. Joseph NJ, to go along with her two hits, 3 RBIs and one run scored.
McKenzi Pinkston named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Mr. Mike Simpson, former C.E.O of Cumberland Security Bank passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home.
