Former Pulaski County High School volleyball and basketball standout McKenzie McCollum has been named the new head volleyball coach at Adair County High School.
McCollum, a 2017 graduate of Pulaski County High School, had previously coached volleyball at the Adair County Middle School, and will be finishing up her studies at Lindsey Wilson College this year.
According to the school's website, McCollum will soon be announcing details about Adair County High School volleyball practice and conditioning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.