The Somerset High School girls basketball program will be looking for their fifth different head coach in almost six years.
The most recent Lady Jumpers head basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter has stepped down from her position to take a teaching job in another county. McWhorter had a 38-24 record in her two years at the helm of the Lady Jumpers program, with a 47th District title in her first year and appearances in the 12th Region Tournament in both seasons.
McWhorter came to Somerset after a successful tenure as head coach of Lincoln County where she amassed two 12th Region titles, a State Final Four appearance in 2012 and seven district titles.
When she originally became the head coach of Somerset in 2021, she stated that the history of the program intrigued her. She also stated that she was looking to bring some stability to the local program.
“I know there has been a lot of change for the girls in the last few years. My stability was one of the things I hoped I could bring to the Somerset program. Hopefully, I can be here for years to come,” McWhorter stated in a 2021 interview with the Commonwealth Journal.
Somerset Schools has already posted a job opening for the head girls basketball coaching position.
