Meece boys soccer wins conference title in double OT

The Meece Middle School boys soccer team claimed a conference championship in dramatic fashion after downing Northern Middle 2-1 in double overtime in the conference championship game. Conference championship team members are Mustafa Ahmed, Carson Beattie, Tyson Brashears, Mason Brown, Jackson Burgess, Jullian Carroll, Bryson Church, Joey Dopp, Peyton Dunn, Eli Eastham, Kenyean Holts, Tyler Edwards, Adam Howard, Jett Justice, Landen Lonesky, Julio Moarles, Noah Prather, Sammy Rosales, Jamal Tilley, Andrew Tomlinson, Miller Washam, and Noah West. The Briar Jumpers are coached by Tyler Gilliam, Mike Whitis and Josh Hampton.

