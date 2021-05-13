The Meece Middle School boys soccer team claimed a conference championship in dramatic fashion after downing Northern Middle 2-1 in double overtime in the conference championship game. Conference championship team members are Mustafa Ahmed, Carson Beattie, Tyson Brashears, Mason Brown, Jackson Burgess, Jullian Carroll, Bryson Church, Joey Dopp, Peyton Dunn, Eli Eastham, Kenyean Holts, Tyler Edwards, Adam Howard, Jett Justice, Landen Lonesky, Julio Moarles, Noah Prather, Sammy Rosales, Jamal Tilley, Andrew Tomlinson, Miller Washam, and Noah West. The Briar Jumpers are coached by Tyler Gilliam, Mike Whitis and Josh Hampton.
featured alert urgent
Meece boys soccer wins conference title in double OT
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ernest Warren, 80, Somerset, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home. Services are pending at this time and will be announced on Thursday. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements for Ernest Warren.
Earnest Warren, 80, Somerset, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home. Services are pending at this time and will be announced on Thursday. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements for Ernest Warren.
Most Popular
Articles
- Somerset sees two days of pedestrian accidents
- Woman injured in downtown pedestrian accident
- Pump Pains: Gas shortages affecting Pulaski County
- Hometown Hero: Anthony McAdoo's journey to command sergeant major
- Grand jury to hear case of man pretending to be FBI agent
- Finley announces candidacy for District 4 Magistrate
- Saying Bye to a longtime Briar Jumper: Bob Tucker retiring after leading Somerset athletic programs for 45 years
- Jenner is right, transgender females should not be permitted to compete in girls' athletics
- Somerset Council resolution says city approves of Horse Soldier financing
- Somerset enjoys 'Saturday in the Park'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.