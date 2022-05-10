Meece downs Northern for district crown

Since March, middle schools around the community have fielded boys and girls soccer teams.
Our local schools have competed well, and performed all over the surrounding areas. Starting last week, the first round of the 'west' district tournament began. Schools in this tournament were: Meece, Southern, Casey County, Wayne County, Russell County, Northern, and the host Somerset Christian. This is arguably the highlight of these middle school athlete's season.
Due to rain and inclement weather the semi-finals were postponed until the following Monday. Yesterday, in the semi-finals Meece beat Southern middle school to advance to the championship. Shortly after the completion of that game; Northern beat Wayne County in a game that went into penalty kicks.
Now, two months into the season. These crosstown rivals, schools being only miles away, find themselves set to go at it at Somerset Christian School in the district championship.
The Briar Jumpers are coached by head man Tyler Gillum and assistants Mike Whitis and Daniel Edwards. The Maroons are led by tenured Nick Lewis and new assistant Zach Davis. Both sets of coaches help with their 'parent-clubs' at their respective high schools. Due to the high school season being in the fall and middle school being in the spring.
Shortly after kickoff on a beautiful 80 degree Tuesday afternoon; Meece found themselves in scoring range early. A free kick on the left side, whipped in by #3 8th grader Tyler Edwards found the head of Bryson Church to give Meece the 1-0 lead just 2 minutes into the contest. The 8th grader found himself coming up from his defensive position to make an impact early.
The Jumpers of Meece middle would double their lead with 11 minutes left in the first half. 8th Grader Steven Castro, shot from far outside the box and hit the right post and dribbled in. A perfect placement from number 10, that is almost unsaveable for an opposing goalkeeper.
Meece would go into the half up 2-0, while dominating the possession and pace of the match.
If Northern wanted a chance, they would have to change the way their play style in the second frame.
A shine of light would come for the Maroons mid-way through the second half. With 23:19 remaining, 7th Grader Landon Hamilton - the centerpiece of the Northern side. Would possess the ball on the edge of the D and shoot a turn volley into the far post to cut the Jumpers lead into half.
For the rest of the way, the game got physical. Yellow cards given out to both sides late into it. You can tell that these athletes wanted the hardware.
Northern would have some chances to even the tally; however it wouldn't be enough for Tyler Gillum's club. Meece Middle 2, Northern Middle 1.
Both of these teams' seasons are not over. Later in the week at Somerset High School, Northern and Meece will play in the 'conference' tournament against Corbin and North Laurel middle schools. Come out and watch some boys middle school soccer action.
