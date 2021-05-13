The Meece Middle School girls soccer team completed their perfect 17-0 soccer season with a 9-1 win over Southern Middle School in the Conference Championship game. Undefeated conference championship team members are Tori Robertson, Isabella Mckenzie, Ariana Childrey, Bellamy Gregory, Tara Mink. Aijah Carrander, Ella Latavong, Haley Combs, Claudia Polo Jasper, Lily King, Brooklynn Allen, Sophie Barnes, Mckenzie Young, Storey Justice, Jaelyn Dye, Lillian Hampton, Britan Allen, Asharri Garr, Ava Hall, Navaeh Bennett, and Gracie Whitt. The Lady Jumpers are coached by Topanga Brown and Jessica Maybrier.
alert featured urgent
Meece girls soccer ends undefeated season with conference title
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ernest Warren, 80, Somerset, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home. Services are pending at this time and will be announced on Thursday. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements for Ernest Warren.
Earnest Warren, 80, Somerset, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home. Services are pending at this time and will be announced on Thursday. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements for Ernest Warren.
Most Popular
Articles
- Somerset sees two days of pedestrian accidents
- Woman injured in downtown pedestrian accident
- Pump Pains: Gas shortages affecting Pulaski County
- Hometown Hero: Anthony McAdoo's journey to command sergeant major
- Grand jury to hear case of man pretending to be FBI agent
- Finley announces candidacy for District 4 Magistrate
- Saying Bye to a longtime Briar Jumper: Bob Tucker retiring after leading Somerset athletic programs for 45 years
- Jenner is right, transgender females should not be permitted to compete in girls' athletics
- Somerset Council resolution says city approves of Horse Soldier financing
- Somerset enjoys 'Saturday in the Park'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.