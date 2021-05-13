Meece girls soccer ends undefeated season with conference title

Submitted Photo

The Meece Middle School girls soccer team completed their perfect 17-0 soccer season with a 9-1 win over Southern Middle School in the Conference Championship game. Undefeated conference championship team members are Tori Robertson, Isabella Mckenzie, Ariana Childrey, Bellamy Gregory, Tara Mink. Aijah Carrander, Ella Latavong, Haley Combs, Claudia Polo Jasper, Lily King, Brooklynn Allen, Sophie Barnes, Mckenzie Young, Storey Justice, Jaelyn Dye, Lillian Hampton, Britan Allen, Asharri Garr, Ava Hall, Navaeh Bennett, and Gracie Whitt. The Lady Jumpers are coached by Topanga Brown and Jessica Maybrier.

