Meece Middle Baseball wins 12th Region

Submitted Photo

Meece Middle School baseball team defeated Wayne County in championship game of the Middle School 12th Regional Tournament this past weekend. The 12th Region champion Briar Jumpers competed against Northern Middle, Southern Middle, Wayne County, Boyle County and Garrard County. Southern Middle hosted the Middle School 12th Regional Tournament, with games played at Southwestern High School and at Lloyd Johnson Field.

 Chad Shipp (Toyotetsu)

