Meece Middle School baseball team defeated Wayne County in championship game of the Middle School 12th Regional Tournament this past weekend. The 12th Region champion Briar Jumpers competed against Northern Middle, Southern Middle, Wayne County, Boyle County and Garrard County. Southern Middle hosted the Middle School 12th Regional Tournament, with games played at Southwestern High School and at Lloyd Johnson Field.
Meece Middle Baseball wins 12th Region
Jeff Hudson age 59, of Somerset, KY passed away April 26, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Jeff Hudson.
Bobby Piercy age 70, of Monticello, KY passed away April 23, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Bobby Piercy.
