Meece Middle Boys Golf place 9th in State Tourney

The Meece Middle School boys golf team placed ninth in the Kentucky Middle School State Golf Championships on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Quail Chase Golf Club. All five boys on the team are only sixth graders, and they were the first in Meece Middle School history to advance this far in the Middle School Golf State Tournament. Team members are, back row from left, Kole Grundy and Jaxson Ray; front row from left, Bryson Stevens, Tayden Richardson, and Connor Roberts.