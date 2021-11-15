The Meece Middle School cheerleaders won a UCA Small Junior High Game Day Bluegrass Regional Title. Team members are Sophie Barnes, Azlynn Brashears, Brooklynn Cooper, Savanna Fuson, Lilly King, Claire Thompson, Ella Gibson, Hannah Noon, Sarah White, Kinsley Cooper, Jaycee Cothron, Taylee Richardson, Kate Barnes, Peyton Boots, Becca Conley, Elynn Coomer, and Sophie Gibson. The team is coached by Tabitha McQueen, Morgan Poynter and Christy White.
Meece Middle Cheerleaders win at UCA Bluegrass Regionals
