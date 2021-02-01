Meece Middle eighth-grade girls win state crown

LOUISVILLE – The Meece Middle School eighth-grade basketball team won the girls basketball state title this past weekend at the MidAmerica Sports Center.
The Meece Middle Lady Jumpers won four straight games over a two-day period to capture the coveted crown.
On Saturday in Pool Play, Meece Middle defeated Floyd Central Lady Highlanders 34-6, and later downed Jeffersonville - O'Neil 40-20.
On Sunday, Meece Middle advanced to the championship game by downing Jeffersonville - Mitchem 45-13. In the championship game, Meece edged out Floyd Central Lady Highlanders 33-29.
Meece Middle eighth-grade championship team members are Izzy McKenzie, Serenity Haynes, Sophie Barnes, Tori Robertson, Devan Hurt, Kyndell Fisher, Asia Carrendar, Haley Combs and Jaelyn Dye. The team is coached by James Dye.
The Meece Middle School girls basketball sixth-grade team won a state title a week prior.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.