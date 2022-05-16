Meece Middle football players named to Kentucky Future All-Star Teams

Submitted Photo

The Meece Middle School football program had 11 players selected to the Kentucky Future Middle School All-Star Football Team. These Kentucky Future All-Star football teams will play against the Tennessee Football All-Stars on Saturday, June 18, at Louisville St. Xavier High School. The Kentucky All-Stars will report to camp on June 15, at Campbellsville University, and will leave camp on June 17, for the University of Kentucky to have a walkthrough practice at the UK football facility. On the night of June 17, a Pep Rally will be held in the Louisville area prior to the weekend All-Star games. Local players named to the Kentucky Future All-Star Football team was, front row from left, Channing Hudson, Landon Huesman, Colyer Speaks, Julian Carroll, and Jett Boyd; back row from left, Christian Alsabrook, Kris Hughes, Zac Carter, Zasha Jones, Kaeden Bean, and Austyn Lawless.