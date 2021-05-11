Meece Middle girls soccer wins district title

Submitted Photo

The Meece Middle School girls soccer team captured the district crown this past weekend. The Lady Jumpers upped their season record to a perfect 15-0 with a 7-1 win over Southern Middle School in the district championship game. District championship team members are Tori Robertson, Isabella Mckenzie, Ariana Childrey, Bellamy Gregory, Tara Mink. Aijah Carrander, Ella Latavong, Haley Combs, Claudia Polo Jasper, Lily King, Brooklynn Allen, Sophie Barnes, Mckenzie Young, Storey Justice, Lillian Hampton, Britan Allen, Asharri Garr, Ava Hall, Navaeh Bennett, and Gracie Whitt.  The Lady Jumpers are coached by Topanga Brown and Jessica Maybrier.

 

