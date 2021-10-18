Meece Middle girls win 8th-grade state basketball title

Submitted Photo

The Meece Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team won the Kentucky Basketball Commission HypeHer Hoops Middle School Basketball State Tournament this past weekend in Lexington. Meece won their state crown with a 58-36 win over Northern Middle School in the championship game. Championship team members were, back row from left, Matilyn Cooper, Jaelyn Dye, Bella Stevens, Claire Thompson, Sophie Barnes and head coach Courtney Thomas; front row from left, assistant coach Topanga Brown, Sarah White, Haley Combs, Emry Ann Pyles, and assistant coach Maranda Mills. Haley Combs was awarded the eighth-grade Most Outstanding Player Award.