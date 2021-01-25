Meece Middle sixth-graders win state title

LOUISVILLE – If you heard sirens and car horns honking on Sunday, it was probably the police-escorted motorcade welcoming home the Meece Middle School sixth-grade girls basketball team into town after they captured the Kentucky sixth-grade Girls Basketball State Championship at the MidAmerica Sports Complex. The state tournament, which was presented by the Midwest Basketball Tournaments, took place this past weekend.
The Lady Jumpers defeated Charlestown 30-28 to claim the sixth-grade state crown. Meece Middle got to the championship game be defeating the E-Town Lady Panthers 34-30. In the opening round of championship tournament, Meece Middle down the Lady Xtreme 26-16.
In pool play, Meece downed Forest Park Rangers 28-14, and defeated the Crusaders 40-12. Meece Middle was a perfect 5-0 for the weekend
State championship team members were Mati Cooper, Taylee Richardson, Jaelyn Dye, Sarah White, Khloe Roberts, Maci Huff, Jensyn Fitzpatrick, Addi Waddle, and Ella Blair Pyles. The sixth-grade Lady Jumpers are coached by James Dye
