Meece wins 7th-grade conference tourney

Submitted Photo

The Meece Middle School girls basketball seventh-grade team won the Cumberland Valley Conference Tournament. Championship team members are, from left, Addie Waddle, Khloe Thompson, Jaelyn Dye, Mati Cooper, Sarah White, Coach James Dye, Bella Stevens, Marlee Durham, Taylee Richardson, Eva Hines and Maci Huff. Not pictured was Keziah McWhorter.

