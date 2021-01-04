Melissa Gaunce steps down as the Southwestern volleyball coach

After five seasons leading the Southwestern High School Volleyball program, Melissa Gaunce has decided to step down from the Lady Warriors' head coaching position.
"This was probably the hardest decision I have ever had to make, because I really do love coaching and spending time with the girls," Gaunce stated. "I love the sport and I loved watching it grow."
"My own children are getting older and they are wanting to get into activities of their own," Gaunce stated. "My little boy is wanting to play basketball, and my little girl is doing dance and gymnastics. As they have become more active in their activities, it is has been harder for me to balance it all in the last couple of years. Between my family, my teaching and my coaching, I felt like I couldn't give it my best I could give it. I finally came to the conclusion I was trying to juggle too much in my life, and could't give it my best in everything."
Gaunce led the Lady Warriors to the 2018 12th Region Volleyball Tournament title and an Elite 8 finish in the 2018 KHSAA State Tournament. Gaunce led her squads to four 48th District Tournament titles, three 12th Region Tournament championship game appearances and two 12th Region semifinal appearances.
During Gaunce's five seasons at Southwestern, the Lady Warriors compiled a 113-62 record, and a 25-3 district mark. Gaunce was recently named the 12th Region Coach of the Year, and she led her Lady Warriors to the highest RPI ranking in the 12th Region over the past two seasons.
Gaunce coached volleyball for four years at Southern Middle prior to coming to Southwestern. However, Gaunce coached both the middle school volleyball program and the Southwestern High School School volleyball program in 2016.
"The seniors that graduated this year, I started with them in middle school, which made my decision even harder," Gaunce explained. "It is funny because some coaches told me the the long bus rides and the long weekend tournaments was the toughest part of coaching high school volleyball. But those are the things that I absolutely loved."
"I loved getting on the bus with the girls, I loved going to the weekend tournaments and spending two or three days with the girls," Gaunce explained. "It was those times that it was so much more than just volleyball, but those multi-day trips allowed me to get to know the girls not just as a coach and players, but as friends."
"During those weekend trips, the girls didn't just see me as the person who just cared about wins or losses, but as a person that cared about everything in their lives," Gaunce concluded. "That is what I am going to miss the most about coaching."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
