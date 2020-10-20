Mercer County blanks Lady Maroons

The Mercer County Titans girls soccer team shutout the Pulaski County Lady Maroons 5-0 last night at Clara Morrow Field to advance in the 12th Region Girls Soccer Tournament.
The Titans attacked first with a pair of attempts inside the first five minutes, but Pulaski sophomore goalkeeper Audrey Jasper saved both shots to keep Mercer off the scoreboard.
Several minutes later, Titan sophomore goalkeeper Ryleigh Sipe saved back to back shot attempts of her own on shots from sophomore Maddie Sexton and senior Hailey Halloran.
Following Sipe's saves, Jasper got another two saves and Sipe got herself one on another attempt from Sexton after that.
Just after the midway point of the first period, junior Emma Kiernan nailed a goal into the left corner of the net to put her Titans ahead.
After Kiernan's goal, Jasper saved five more shots, but Mercer made up for it in a big way late in the period.
With under three minutes to go in the opening period, senior Abby Dean and junior Maddie Angel put in back to back goals just a minute apart to give their Titans a 3-0 lead.
At 30 seconds left in the half, Halloran sent a penalty kick towards the net, but her attempt was deflected out by Sipe.
After the halftime break, Mercer controlled the ball for nearly the entire second half and attempted seventeen shots to Pulaski's three.
Sexton took the opening shot of the half and it fell just right of the net, and after that Mercer took five straight attempts before the Lady Maroons got another opportunity. Two of their shots were saved by Jasper.
Halloran took Pulaski's second attempt of the second half and it was saved by Sipe. After Halloran's shot, Mercer attempted another five that were unsuccessful, two of which were saved by Jasper.
Following their five unsuccessful attempts, they made up for it with back to back goals at 21:08 and 20:20. The first was by junior Marlie Charles and it was shot into the left corner of the net and the second was by sophomore Timberlynn Yeast. The goals gave the game its final score of 5-0.
Late in the half, Sexton took one last attempt for her Lady Maroons, but Sipe saved it to keep their shut out alive and the Titan left with a big win.
The Pulaski County Maroons closed their season with a 5-3-1 record. The Mercer County Titans advanced to the semi finals of 12th Region where they will face the Boyle County Rebels tonight at Clara Morrow Field.
