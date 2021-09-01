Michael Chilton wins Harold Hardgrove Memorial

BURNSIDE – The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series was in action at Lake Cumberland Speedway on Saturday evening for the 10th annual Harold Hardgrove Memorial (A Tribute to Allen Tilley). Michael Chilton, of Salvisa, Ky., would take the lead of the race from Tanner English on lap 37 and would hold off a late race challenge from Josh Rice to score the win and the $10,022 payday. This would be round nine of the 11-race Sunoco Race Fuels $10,000 Plus Challenge Mini-Series within the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series.
For 35-year-old Chilton it was his second victory of the season with the tour. It was his fifth career Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series victory and would aboard his Rocket Chassis powered by a Bullock Race Engine with sponsorship from MKC Transport, C and C Redi-Mix, Caton Industrial Painting, Equipment Auction Group, Parkview Home Center, Edgewood Homes, Bluegrass Radiator Service, Wayne Bowen Racing Supply, JDB Contractin, Matt’s Fresh Produce, Sexton’s Car Care, Dial Painting, Irvin Enterprises, Budda Bert Transmission Sales and Service, and Brucebilt Performance.
Tanner English would take the lead at the drop of the green flag on the fifty lap contest, with Michael Chilton, Dustin Linville, Scott James, and Camaron Marlar in pursuit. James would take third from Linville on lap two, while Josh Rice would work his way into the fifth position on lap three. English and Chilton would set a quick pace up front, with Rice charging early on in the event, going from fifth to third around James and Linville on lap six. Marlar would make his way back into the top five when he scooted by Linville on lap eight.
English and Chilton would begin to work slower traffic on lap nine, while Marlar would work around the outside of James for the fourth position one circuit later. The lead duo would enter heavy lapped traffic on lap fifteen and this would allow Rice to close in on Chilton, with the front three drivers now working heavy traffic until the first caution of the race flew on lap twenty-four for a spin in turn four by Tommy Bailey. The restart would see the front five remain the same, but Devin Gilpin would make his way into the top five around James as the field saw the halfway signal on lap twenty-five. English, Chilton, and Rice would put some distance on the rest of the field at this point in the race, while Gilpin would challenge Marlar for the fourth position and would finally grab the spot on lap thirty-six.
Chilton had closed on English by this point and Chilton would work to the highside of English exiting turn two on lap thirty-seven and secure the race lead as the pair exited four to complete that lap. Rice would take second from English on lap thirty-eight, with Gilpin taking third from English one tour later. The front three would ride until lap forty-five, when Rice would begin to challenge Chilton for the lead, with Gilpin right on Rice’s rear bumper as well.
The trio would enter a group of lapped traffic on lap forty-seven as the trio would be less than a second apart as the two lap to go signal was shown, but the caution flag would wave when Marlar’s machine slowed on the frontchute and put some fluid down on the track on the field was working to complete lap forty-eight. This would set up a quick sprint to the finish, however, Chilton would keep Rice at bay and score the victory, with Rice settling for second and Gilpin coming home third. Linville would make a last lap pass of English to take fourth, while English would complete the top five. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be James, Jensen Ford, Jared Hawkins, Chris Combs, and Josh Putnam.
Official Summary of Results
Feature Results for Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern and Southern Series 10th Annual Harold Hardgrove Memorial (A Tribute to Allen Tilley) at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on Saturday August 28, 2021
1. Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.
2. Josh Rice-Verona, Ky.
3. Devin Gilpin-Columbus, Ind.
4. Dustin Linville-Bryantsville, Ky.
5. Tanner English-Benton, Ky.
6. Scott James-Lawrenceburg, Ind.
7. Jensen Ford-Johnson City, Tenn.
8. Jared Hawkins-Fairmont, West Va.
9. Chris Combs-Isom, Ky.
10. Josh Putnam-Florence, Ala.
11. Henry Hornsby III-Beckley, West Va.
12. Rod Carter, Jr.-Woodbine, Ky.
13. Tommy Bailey-Corbin, Ky.
14. David Webb-Nicholasville, Ky.
15. Dakotah Knuckles-Ewing, Va.
16. Larry Greer-Bowling Green, Ky.
17. Dustin Nobbe-Batesville, Ind.
18. Ted Nobbe-Batesville, Ind.
19. Phil Helton-Clinton, Tenn.
20. Tristan Chamberlain-Richmond, Ind.
21. Ricky Arms-Moss, Tenn.
22. Camaron Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.
Time of Race: 20 minutes, 52 seconds
Margin of Victory: 0.554 seconds
Yellow Flags: Two (lap 24, 48)
Red Flags: None
Lap Leaders: Tanner English 1-36, Michael Chilton 37-50
Entries: 25
E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: Tanner English (Group A) 12.512 seconds
Provisional Starters: None
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat One Finish (8 laps/top 4 transfer): Tanner English, Josh Rice, Henry Hornsby III, Chris Combs, David Webb, Ricky Arms (DNS-Dakotah Knuckles)
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Two Finish (8 laps/top 4 transfer): Scott James, Tommy Bailey, Jared Hawkins, Josh Putnam, Jason Jameson, Phil Helton
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Three Finish (8 laps/top 4 transfer): Michael Chilton, Camaron Marlar, Jensen Ford, Ted Nobbe, Dustin Nobbe, Keegan Cox
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Four Finish (8 laps/top 4 transfer): Dustin Linville, Devin Gilpin, Rod Carter, Jr., Tristan Chamberlain, Larry Greer (DNS-Brandon McGuffey)
Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds Feature
(1)99 Blake Brown(2) 56 Chris Wilson (3)43 Ben Petrey (4)8c Jimmy Crabtree (5)21 Dustin Branscum (6)2 Dakota Curry (7)141 Jason Strunk (8)13p Sarah Patrck (9)20 Justin Maxwell (10)69 Tim Patrick (11)3k Dustin Jackson (12)17 Bran Phillips, Jr (13)45 David Deel (14)42 Virgil Parriman (15)2h Josh Hampton
Wayne Bowen Racing Supply Pro Late Models Feature
(1)14 Tyrel Todd (2)411 Jeff Watson (3)35 Todd Coffman (4)14 Logan Walls (5)44 Tim Taylor (6)58 Tim Tungate (7)87c Jarod Carry (8)17 Steve Stollings (9)8 Robert Stanton (10)1c Dustin Cordier (11)0 Bryant Woodcock (12)17 Mark Wainright (13)r4 Ricky Arms (14)59 Brian Wooldridge (15)15r CJ Ruble (16)17j Matthew Jordan (17)5m Josh Messer (18)92x Shane Irvin (19)11 Daniel Dial (20)23b Dalton Brown
Yanders Towing Super Stocks Feature
(1)75 Travis Preston (2)2b Matthew Norman (3)22t Logan Walls (4)44 Carson Freeman (5)57 Chad Barrett (6)25 Blaize Frazier (7)37h Greg Hensley (8)11 Robbie Gadd (9)25 Kevin Switzer (10)67 Ethan Lake (11)58 Kris Isaacs
Just as the Wayne's Auto Repair GrassRoots Hobby Stocks Feature was rolling onto the track, lightning in the area forced the cancellation of the remainder of the racing program.
The Wayne's Auto Repair GrassRoots Hobby Stocks feature and Neal's Core Supply FWD 4 Cylinder feature will be made up on Sunday, Sept. 5 before the regularly scheduled event.
It will be a special Sunday Night of racing at Lake Cumberland Speedway featuring the Wayne Bowen Racing Supply Pro Late Models competing for $3,000 to win. All other classes will also be in action. Gates open Sunday at 2 pm with make-up features beginning at 7 p.m.
