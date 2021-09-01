Michael Chilton wins Harold Hardgrove Memorial

Chris Anderson Photography

Michael Chilton, of Salvisa, Ky., would take the lead of the race from Tanner English on lap 37 and would hold off a late race challenge from Josh Rice to score the win in the 10th Annual Harold Hardgrove Memorial (A Tribute to Allen Tilley) and the $10,022 payday. This would be round nine of the eleven-race Sunoco Race Fuels $10,000 Plus Challenge Mini-Series within the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series.