Michael Coffey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Michael Coffey
Lake Cumberland 12U All-Star Michael Coffey led the local youth baseball team in hitting with four hits and three RBI's in a doubleheader against the Hazard Little League All-Stars at the Ward Correll Sports Complex.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: July 12, 2021 @ 6:53 pm
Tommy W. Vaughn, 65, of Somerset, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expr…
Alice Carol Leger, 79, of Eubank, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. She was born on March 11, 1943 in Pulaski County; daughter of the late Ray & Tressie Barron. She was a former employee of the Pulaski County Clerk's Office. …
