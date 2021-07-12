Michael Coffey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Michael Coffey

Lake Cumberland 12U All-Star Michael Coffey led the local youth baseball team in hitting with four hits and three RBI's in a doubleheader against the Hazard Little League All-Stars at the Ward Correll Sports Complex.

 Steve Cornelius Photo

