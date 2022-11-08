As the football seasons come to a close throughout the state, attention will naturally turn to the basketball courts. On Monday night, we got our first look at a few local middle school teams, as the Maroons & Warriors squared off for their first games of the season.
The Northern Middle School Maroons boy basketball teams already looked in prime, mid-season form. Playing as the home team tonight throughout the tripleheader for sixth, seventh, and eighth grades, the Maroons had a +93 scoring margin, resulting in three wins.
The sixth graders started the slate off with a 36-19 win as their first ever game with NMS. Winston Cook led the Maroons in scoring with 12 points. Cook commanded these young Maroons with steady guard play. Center Kolt Measel contributed 6 points to the contest along with many steals and pass deflections.
Roberts, Sanderson, Swafford, and Baldwin all scored for the Warriors during the most competitive game of the night.
It was more of the same for the seventh grade group. Maroons would win comfortably 49-9. Tanner Absher had 14 points, Camden Fraley had 12, & Blake Leigh scored nine.
The eighth grade team would come out just as hot as the teams prior. The NMS Maroons quickly jumped out to a 25-2 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. Brady Blankenship’s 17 points would eventually propel Northern to a 59-21 win. Kam Measel would add 13 to the tally, along with Maddox Cupp’s 12 and RJ Noble’s nine points.
The current eighth grade group won the KBC state basketball championship last year as seventh graders. Can they repeat?
These two squads will quickly turn into the high school teams all of us will watch in just a few short seasons. Both head coaches for the high school teams were in attendance on Monday Night; Jeron Dunbar for Southwestern and John Fraley for Pulaski County.
Northern’s coaching staff has some overlap with Pulaski County. Some coaches assist with both squads at the same time. This can’t help but to enhance development among their athletes.
Northern Middle is also still missing multiple players from each grade as all three grades are still playing football. The sixth, seventh, & eighth grade football teams at NMS will each compete for a middle school state championship on November 12th at Great Crossing High School.
Once the Maroons reach their full strength, they will be hard to stop. Make sure to make an effort to come on out to support our younger local athletes!
