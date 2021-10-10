Middle Schooler Maggie Bertram wins Somerset Invitational

Pulaski County High School eighth-grader Maggie Bertram outran the entire girls varsity field in the sixth annual Somerset High School Invitational cross country meet, on Saturday at SomerSplash Water Park. Bertram covered the 5,000-meter course in a winning time of 20:24.
Southwestern High School senior Kate Golden placed fourth with a time of 21:31, while Pulaski County junior Alex Cundiff placed sixth with a time of 22:02.
In the girls team standings, Southwestern was runner-up with 71 points, while Pulaski County placed third with 80 points.
Other top female runners for Southwestern were Madeline Peterson (23:20), Kathryn Carrington (24:47), Olivia Huff (25:13), Sidney Hansen (26:01), Allison Taylor (26:25) Abigail Watters (27:40), Claire Peterson (28:24), A.J. Perrin (29:24) and Katie Smith (31:32).
Other top female runners for Pulaski County were Addison Cundiff (24:27), Gracie Burton (27:20), and Kenedy Hamilton (27:25).
Wayne County eighth-grader Emily Shearer placed 21st at 24:56.
In the boys varsity race, Southwestern senior Trevor Hansen placed fourth with a time of 17:58, while Southwestern junior Nathanael Turner placed 16th at 19:32 and Somerset sophomore Jason Escobar-Lopez placed 17th at 19:39. The Southwestern boys team placed fourth with 118 points, while Somerset placed ninth with 172 points.
Other top male runners for Southwestern were Zabrey Bortz (20:58), Caleb Perrin (21:43), Jon Cole (22:33), Kannon Cundiff (22:34), and Isaac Turner (23:35).
Other top male runners for Somerset were Arrlie Escobar-Lopez (20:46), Noah Prather (22:23), John Lackey (22:50), and Cooper Neikirk (23:51).
Pulaski County's Logan Stamper was timed at 23:24, and Gunnar Catron at 24:10. Somerset Christian's Kaden Johnson was timed at 25:21, and Elijah Adkisson at 26:24.
In the girls 1600-meter elementary race, Pulaski County fifth-grader Gracyn Cook placed second at 8:03, Southwestern sixth-grader Shelby Lockard placed fourth at 8:09, and Somerset Christian fourth-grader Claire Hardy placed fifth at 8:11.
In the boys 1600-meter elementary race, Somerset Christian fifth-grader James Hardy placed second at 6:45, and Pulaski County sixth-grader Carter Heist placed fifth at 7:12.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
