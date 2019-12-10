Somerset High School junior Mikey Garland scored three touchdowns in the Briar Jumpers' 34-31 Class 2A State Championship win over Mayfield. Garland rushed for 23 yards and had a 25-yard pass reception.
featured
Mike Garland named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Mikey Garland
Somerset High School junior Mikey Garland scored three touchdowns in the Briar Jumpers' 34-31 Class 2A State Championship win over Mayfield. Garland rushed for 23 yards and had a 25-yard pass reception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.