The Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital held its own rendition of “The Greatest Show on Turf” on Saturday morning at Pulaski County High School.
Runners and walkers participating in the annual Miles with Maroons 5K got the neat opportunity to start and finish their 3.1-mile race on the state-of-the-art turf field over the weekend.
There were 187 runners and walkers that finished the 3.1-mile race that raised funds for the Maroons’ football program. The youngest participant was four years old while the oldest participant was 75 years old.
Seth Hardwick ran away from the competition to take home the first-place trophy. Hardwick, age 25, had a winning time of 17:02. 17-year-old Zabrey Bortz grabbed the runner-up spot with a clocking of 18:55. Spenser Claiborne (19:38) finished in the third position.
On the female side, the top finisher was 16-year-old Maggie Bertram, who came home in the ninth position with a time of 21:20. Bethany Kubiak came home in tenth while Brianna Hillock was 16th, making them second and third in the overall female standings, respectively.
In the team standings, once again, it was Scrambled Legs running away with the first-place trophy with a race-low 57 points. Spectrum Running Club was second with 225 points while TTAI came home in third with 272 points.
The next race in the series, the Pack the Pantry Relay Race, is right around the corner, as it will be held on Saturday, August 12th, at Grace Baptist Church in Somerset. It will start at 8:00 AM.
