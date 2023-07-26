Have you ever wanted to finish a 5K and score a touchdown at the same time?
If so, this weekend’s Miles with Maroons 5K is your chance. In fact, the race will start and finish in the endzone on the turf football field at Pulaski County High School.
The upcoming 5K event at Pulaski County High School is the seventh race of the year for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. All proceeds from the event will go towards raising funds for the Maroons’ football team at Pulaski County.
This year’s race will be held this Saturday, July 29th, at 8:00 AM at Pulaski County High School. To sign up, please visit the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series website.
