Mill Springs Barber Shop foursome wins Somerset City Golf Scramble

Mill Springs Barber Shop was the winner of the 5th annual Somerset Parks & Recreation Golf Scramble, held at Burnside Island State Park on Wednesday, July 14th. The team of Aaron Barnett, Jacob Nartker, Jeff Benedict, and Greg Blevins tallied a winning score of 54, with a total net score of 50.8, winning the $2,000.00 cash first place prize. The event was sponsored by the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships.