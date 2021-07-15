Mill Springs Barber Shop was the winner of the 5th annual Somerset Parks & Recreation Golf Scramble, held at Burnside Island State Park on Wednesday, July 14th. The team of Aaron Barnett, Jacob Nartker, Jeff Benedict, and Greg Blevins tallied a winning score of 54, with a total net score of 50.8, winning the $2,000.00 cash first place prize. The event was sponsored by the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships.
Mill Springs Barber Shop foursome wins Somerset City Golf Scramble
Marconi Smith, age 89, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 11:00am until 12:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow on Wednesday at…
William Baker age 59, of Tateville, KY passed away July 11, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Lucille (Sell) Garner, of Burkesville, mother of Kathy Garner Davis of Somerset, died Sunday, Funeral 1 p.m. c.s.t. Wednesday, Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, condolences at www.norris-new.com .
