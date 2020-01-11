Milli Ruth Moore signs with Asbury University

Somerset High School senior Milli Ruth Moore signed to play soccer at Asbury University. This past soccer season, Moore scored 5 goals and had 19 assists in the Lady Jumpers' district championship season. On hand for Milli Moore's signing to Asbury University was, front row from left, Lydia Moore, Millie Ruth Moore, and Monty Moore; back row from left. Steve Watkins, Elyse Overton, Denetta Lefler, and Jason Ruble.
