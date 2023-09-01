WINCHESTER - The Pulaski County offense finally came awake in their week two victory over Danville. However, in order to continue their positive momentum, the Maroons had to finish their three game road trip to begin the season up north to take on a strong 6A team in the George Rogers Clark Cardinals.
Although the Maroons stayed with the Cardinals for one quarter, mistakes ended up costing Pulaski throughout the rest of the ball game. The Maroons were called for a lot of penalties and turned the ball over three total times in a 30-7 loss to George Rogers Clark.
Pulaski uncharacteristically got the ball first to begin the game after losing the coin toss. Freshman Kasen Brock didn't take long building on his week two performance, as he had an early rush that went down the right side for a gain of 31 yards. The Maroons had a quick mistake though that cost them possession of the ball, as a pass to Harris Denmyer deflected off his hands and was intercepted by senior Hayden Heath with just over one minute gone off the clock in the first quarter.
Following a quick false start call on the Cardinals, a big hit by Pulaski senior Sam Whitaker went for a loss of two on the play. Passes from GRC quarterback Sam Clements to Haddon Cecil and Camahni John brought the Cardinals into the red zone in a hurry. Senior running back Bryce Chestnut then ripped a 13 yard rush on third down and long for a touchdown to give the Cardinals the first score of the game and a 7-0 lead with 7:37 left in the period.
Brock acted like a man possessed on the next Pulaski possession, as he immediately rushed for 75 yards to put Pulaski in position to score. Unfortunately, a holding call on the Maroons negated the play. A 20 yard rush a few plays later by Brock forced the Cardinals to call their first timeout of the contest. Sophomore quarterback Zak Anderson had a 15 yard quarterback keeper to keep the Maroons' offense flowing.
The Maroons were close to fumbling the ball away after a bad snap, but after an 11 yard reception by Denmyer were once again close to scoring. Junior Ethan Idlewine then had a 27 yard reception on a slant route that went for a touchdown after he bounced off several players attempting to tackle him. Pulaski tied the game 7-7 after a made PAT from Bryson Mounce with just a little over a minute left. The two teams were tied after one quarter of action.
George Rogers Clark went for it on fourth down soon after the start of the second quarter, but a big effort on defense from Idlewine and Jay Bales resulted in a four yard loss for a turnover on downs. Brock made a reception for a gain of 12 yards before an interception was almost thrown by the Maroons. Luckily, a defensive holding call denied the Cardinals possession.
Pulaski then had two costly mistakes back to back. A potential touchdown was called back after a block in the back call on the Maroons before a 12 yard touchdown rush by Idlewine was called off after a fumble in the end zone, resulting in a touchback and giving the Cardinals possession of the ball.
A reception by freshman Trey Davis put the Cardinals right back into scoring position soon after. The Maroons managed to bust the play call of the Cardinals but that didn't prevent them from scoring, as Clements managed to rush in from eight yards out for the second GRC touchdown of the night, increasing their lead to 14-7 with roughly three minutes left in the quarter.
Brock managed to get 18 yards on a rush and a catch, but the offense stalled after a dead ball personal foul call on the Maroons. Anderson then came on to punt with 2:04 left in the half. After the Cardinals got the ball back, Pulaski took possession right back a few moments later following an interception by Idlewine. Denmyer managed to find a hole down the sideline after a reception, giving himself a 59 yard reception from Anderson. Unfortunately another potential scoring opportunity for the Maroons ended quickly, as a fumble by Brock gave GRC the ball once again. The half ended with the Cardinals on top 14-7 but the Maroons desperately needed some momentum on offense.
That momentum didn't come in the third quarter though. George Rogers Clark got the second half kickoff and converted a fourth down following a great catch by John. Another fourth down conversion a few plays later brought the Cardinals into scoring position as they were beginning to drain the clock. A chop block and holding call on the Cardinals once again set the Maroons' defense up with another opportunity to stop them. However, that opportunity went by after another conversion by the Cardinals, with Clements soon running it in from two yards out to increase the Cardinals' lead to 21-7 with only 3:37 left in the quarter.
The Maroons' first drive of the quarter ended almost as soon as it started, as on their second play from scrimmage Anderson was sacked in the end zone by senior Ashton Tackett for a safety, increasing GRC's lead to 23-7. The Cardinals then converted yet another fourth down on a 37 yard reception from Davis as the quarter came to a close. Pulaski had just two plays in the quarter and now were facing a big hole coming into the final period.
GRC about gave the Maroons the ball back to begin the fourth quarter but recovered their own fumble. An 11 yard reception by junior Yeremiah Israel went for yet another Cardinals touchdown as they increased their lead to 30-7 with 8:37 left in the game, with any chance of a Pulaski comeback dwindling.
Brock converted a fourth down on the next drive for the Maroons on a five yard rush. The offense went completely through Brock on the drive. Another potential touchdown from Pulaski on a 34 yard rush from Brock was wiped off the board by a holding call. After a sack by junior Jones Howard, the Maroons turned the ball over on downs. A final 18 yard rush by Clements converted one final fourth down for the Cardinals and then the clock ran out on the Maroons, as they fell by a 30-7 final score. Head coach John Hines stated despite the loss, there is no quit in his players.
"There is no quit in our players. There never has been and never will be. We will rebound. We are just getting started on a long journey and we will fight back," he explained.
The Maroons had 24 rushes for a total of 145 yards. Anderson went 16-27 passing with 188 yards along with one touchdown and one interception. Pulaski had a total of 13 penalties for 115 yards. Brock had 111 rushing yards along with 63 reception yards. Denmyer was second with 92 reception yards, while Idlewine had 38 yards with one touchdown.
Pulaski County falls to 1-2 and the Maroons will be at home for the first time this season next Friday, as they welcome in the 2-0 Corbin Redhounds out of Class 4A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.