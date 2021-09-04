Mistakes kill Maroons 

DANVILLE – Last week the Pulaski County Maroons lost a football game on the final play of the contest, thanks to a 47-yard field goal by Lexington Catholic in a 38-36 loss to the Knights.
On Friday night at Boyle County High School, the Maroons were staring a second consecutive loss in the face by halftime.
The homestanding Rebels – taking advantage of two costly miscues early on by the Maroons in the kicking game, and returning an interception for yet another score – scored 28 unanswered points to close out the first half to lead PC by a 35-7 margin at the intermission.
On a night when Boyle County's Jagger Gillis threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, and the Rebels scoring on all three of Pulaski County interceptions in the game, Boyle County put Johnny Hines and company on a running clock by the fourth period, in a convincing, 60-29 win over the Maroons.
The first miscue by the Maroons came midway through the first period, when punter Trey Hornsby couldn't handle the snap cleanly, setting up Boyle County deep inside PC territory.
A few plays later, Avery Bodner scored on a two-yard run with 4:12 remaining in the opening quarter, giving the Rebels a 7-0 lead over Pulaski County.
The Maroons would eventually respond, thanks to a one-yard plunge by Aiden Wesley, tying this affair up for the only time of the evening with 10:35 remaining in the first half at 7-7.
From that juncture, this one was all Boyle County.
PC had another punt partially blocked later in the period, and quarterback Jagger Gillis would score from one-yard out, giving the Rebels the lead for good at 14-7 over the Maroons.
PC quarterback Drew Polston then threw a pick-six to Cole Sims, who returned the football 13 yards for a touchdown, and the Rebels lead over the Maroons ballooned to 21-7 with 6:11 left to go in the second stanza.
And there would be more from Boyle County.
Gillis would score another TD -- this time courtesy on a 29-yard run – and Hayden Kelly would add yet another TD on an eight yard scamper right before halftime, giving Boyle County a very comfortable, 35-7 lead over PC at the intermission.
In the third quarter, Pulaski County tried to get off the mat, but the Rebels – who never punted in the contest – would have the answer.
Cade Sullivan began the second half for the Maroons with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, trimming the deficit down to 35-14 with Logan Corson's PAT.
That's when Gillis unleashed the Rebels air attack.
The Boyle County QB had three touchdown passes in the third period – two to Cole Lanter of three yards and one yard respectively – and before those two scores, Gillis threw his first TD pass of the night to Avery Bodner on a 13-yard pass play, giving the Rebels 54 points scored through three quarters of play.
Brysen Dugger – filling in for Polston who suffered an apparent shoulder injury late in the first half – hooked up with Braden Gibson for a 40-yard pass play in the third stanza, but the Rebels were still on top of PC 54-21 headed into the fourth period of play.
In that final frame, the Rebels got the game to a running clock with just over eight minutes remaining, thanks to a two-yard plunge for a TD by running back Dalton Stone.
Pulaski closed out the scoring very late with only :04 left on the clock, when quarterback Jaylon Wooldridge connected for a 65-yard scoring play to Harris Denmeyer.
For PC, it was not a good night at all for Johnny Hines and crew.
Polston was injured late in the first half, the PC defense never could get off the field, as Boyle County never was forced to punt in the contest, and the Maroons were guilty of a fumbled snap and a partially blocked ball on two punts, and had three interceptions, with one of those going for a pick six.
Polston finished his night going 13-17 through the air for 78 yards and an interception, before leaving with his injury late in the first half.
Dugger went 5-11 through the air for 106 yards and a TD and interception, while Wooldridge finished out the game by going 3-5 for 76 yard and a TD.
Pulaski County managed but 48 yards on the ground against a very good Boyle County defense, while Gibson led the Maroons with four receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Boyle County meanwhile got a big night passing from Gillis, as the senior quarterback connected on 16-22 for 258 yards and three touchdowns.
With the loss, Pulaski County fell to 0-11 all-time against the Rebels.
The Maroons – 1-2 on the season – will return to PC Field next Friday to host another good opponent, in the Corbin Redhounds. Corbin won on Friday night by a final count of 27-7 over Franklin County to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.