Molden misses first game coaching  to see the birth of his first granddaughter

Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden has been a part of the Lady Warriors basketball for many years. And during all those year coaching at various levels, nothing has stood in his way of coaching the big games.
However, in the Lady Warriors' cross-town battle with Pulaski County High School on Friday, Feb. 14, Molden missed his first game as a coach. But the first-year coach had a pretty good excuse as him and his wife welcomed their first grandchild.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday - 30 minutes prior to tip-off, Molden's oldest daughter Destiny gave birth to Ava Jo Floyd.
"We kind of had a feeling the night before that our granddaughter might be arriving on the same day as our cross-town game with Pulaski County High School," Molden said with a smile. "I wrote the entire scouting report on Pulaski County and stayed up here in the locker room writing stuff on the board until about 10 p.m., the night before just getting ready in the event I wasn't at the game."
But as game time approached, Coach Molden made the decision to head to the gym to coach his Lady Warriors.
"I was getting ready to head to the gym around 5 p.m., when my wife told me I needed to get back over to the hospital," Molden laughed. "So I headed to the hospital and I told myself I was leaving there at 5:40."
"I was watching the game on Lake Cumberland Sports and Brittany (Combs) did the pre-game interview, and then I realized this was meant to be because this was Tim Rice Night and Brittany played for him," Molden stated. "So, I decided Brittany had it under control, we had our game plan on the board, so I am going to stay here until my daughter has her baby and my first grandbaby."
Molden missed his first game as a coach for the experience of a lifetime.
"Having a grandchild is so special and it didn't really hit me until it happened," Molden stated. "When I was standing there looking at that little girl, nothing else really matter in the entire world. A basketball game is small in the big picture."
After Molden was introduced his 9-pound, 2-ounce granddaughter, he snuck in few glimpses of the game on Lake Cumberland Sports video broadcast.
"I would have stayed longer but my wife ran me out of the room because I was starting to watch the game on Lake Cumberland Sports," Molden laughed. "My wife told me to go enjoy my game. I got to see my grandbaby first, so I thought I would let everyone else get there turn looking at her. Before I left for the game, I left her a basketball and I told her you got to say 'Beat PC'."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.