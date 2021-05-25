Mollie Lucas hits two homers in Lady Jumpers win

STANFORD – The Somerset High School softball team scored 14 runs in the first two innings en route to their 21-9 blowout win over Lincoln County High School on Monday.
Leading the Lady Jumpers' offensive charge was freshman Mollie Lucas, who pounded out two home runs in the game. Lucas ended the night with four hits, five runs batted in, and four runs scored.
Senior Emma Hawk had four hits, drove in five runs, and scored three runs. Senior Olivia Ulrich had three hits, drove in two runs, and scored three runs. Senior Kaley Harris had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored three runs.
Somerset junior Jasmine Peavey had two hits and drove in two runs. Sophomore Carly Cain had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Freshman Jazlynn Shadoan had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs.
Somerset (20-14) travels to Madison Central High School on Tuesday and Corbin High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
