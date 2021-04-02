Mollie Lucas homers in Lady Jumpers' win

LANCASTER - The Somerset High school softball team picked up another commanding road win with a 13-0 victory over Garrard County High School on Thursday.
Somerset freshman Mollie Lucas led the Lady Jumpers with a home run, two hits, three runs batted in and two runs scored.
Somerset junior Jasmine Peavey hit a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, drove in five runs and scored a run. Junior Addi Langford hit a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.
Somerset sophomore Carly Cain collected three hits in the game. Also, Cain picked up the shutout pitching win allowing only two hits and striking out four batters.
Somerset (2-1) travel to West Jessamine High School on Friday and to McCreary Central High School on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.