Mollie Lucas leads Lady Jumpers to win

LONDON – The Somerset High School softball team pounded out 17 hits and scored 13 runs in their lopsided 13-2 win over South Laurel High School on Friday.
Somerset freshman Mollie Lucas led the Lady Jumpers with a home run, three hits and five runs batted in. Jasmine Peavey had three hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Carly Cain had four hits and drove in three runs. Kaley Harris had three hits, drove in a run and scored three runs.
Cain got the pitching win in six innings of work, as she struck out seven batters.
Somerset (11-9) hosts state-ranked Madison Central High School on Monday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
