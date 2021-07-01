Mondell Hunter named Somerset High School's first-ever wrestling coach

Somerset High School recently named Mondell Hunter as the head coach of the Briar Jumpers' inaugural high school wrestling team.
Wrestling is a growing sport across the state and nation, and Somerset High School felt fortunate to hire a talented wrestling coach for their inaugural Briar Jumpers varsity wrestling team.
However, Hunter is not new to the Somerset School system, as he has coached the Somerset Schools younger wrestlers for the past three years. Hunter has a wealth of experience from his personal background and initiated one of the most successful youth club wrestling programs in the state.
"I am looking forward to working with our staff, dedicated parents, and involved community members," Hunter stated. "Most of all, I look forward to working with your children and continuing the outstanding work that is taking place at Somerset High School. I know that Somerset has a history of great administrators and leaders. Rest assured that my goal will be to continue to build on what everyone has worked so hard to achieve, and to use that strong foundation to keep heading in the right direction."
Coach Mondell Hunter is originally from Athens, Ala., where he was a 5A two-time state champion wrestler. After graduating high school, Hunter went to NJCAA Labette Community College in Kansas and earned a bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies and Liberal Arts. He comes from a high school wrestling dynasty in the 1990's, formally Athens High School, which was ranked 32nd in "Team of the Decade" by USA Wrestling. Hunter was a part of several state championship teams, and has almost 30 years of wrestling experience.
Hunter started a wrestling club in a store front church with six kids on Cundiff Square. A few years later, Hunter joined the Somerset School System and saw their numbers soar to 65 kids (girls and boys). The young Somerset wrestlers won Division II Small School State Championship in their first year.
The young Jumpers were able to finish fourth, third, and second overall with some of the top-tier elite programs in Kentucky for girls and boys wrestling. Hunter hosted the KFWC Youth Wrestling State Tournament this year in Somerset, and the young Briar Jumpers were able to produce 25 State Champions on the youth and middle school feeder level.
Not only will the sport of wrestling bring a new dimension to Somerset High School athletics, but it might also compliment some of the local school's other sports.
"I am thankful Somerset saw an opportunity in our wrestling club, because some of the football players weren't doing anything after football in the winter - wrestling is a winter sport," Hunter explained. "Football is a great team sport and wrestling is a great individual sport which promotes team atmosphere for both girls and boys. Wrestling helps football players enhance their leverage, flexibility, quickness, power and balance in ways that directly translate to football."
"The principles that you learn in wrestling, none of that changes in football or in life," Hunter added. "It carries over, and if you stick to those things, the low man always wins. Winners in wrestling are never the fastest guy or the strongest guy, but their technique is amazing. Wrestlers win by being technicians. You waste no energy because of your technique, and you learn this from wrestling. Out of all the physical benefits of the sport, the mental edge it can provide may be even more valuable than the physicality it takes."
Mondell Hunter is not only excited to lead the school's first-ever wrestling team this winter, but he is hoping to build another Briar Jumper sports dynasty in years to come.
"I am extremely honored to join Somerset High School as the new wrestling coach," Hunter exclaimed. "One of my goals is to provide energy, respect, confidence, passion, intensity, good sportsmanship and integrity within our program. I felt like this opportunity was perfect for myself, my family, and the City of Somerset. It is a big deal to be the first-ever school to start a high school wrestling team in Pulaski County."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
