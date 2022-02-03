Monticello Gym honored in 'Glory Road' project

MONTICELLO – The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 'Glory Road' project, that will recognize and honor the many gymnasiums across Kentucky that have historical significance in the development of the cultural phenomenon of Kentucky high school basketball. The 'Glory Road' project includes the former Monticello High School Gymnasium/Wayne County High School this year.
The KHSBHF, in cooperation with schools, communities and teams, will celebrate Kentucky high school basketball rivalries at five historic sites across Kentucky. The Heritage Games will be played in gymnasiums that will be named 'Glory Road' sites. 'Glory Road' gymnasiums are selected on the basis of their contribution to communities and high school basketball. The Heritage Games will recognize the relationship between communities, schools and high school basketball epitomizing the saying, “Every town had its team, and every team had its town.”
The Old Lexington Dunbar High School Gymnasium will be the first site of the five events in 2022. Owensboro Sports Center will be the second site. Then on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Monticello High School (Wayne County High School) will host Somerset High School, to be played in the Monticello Gymnasium at 8 p.m. The two remaining games this year will be held in Paintsville and Ashland.
This is the second year of this unique series.
The former Monticello School built a new high school in 1923. Some in the community wanted to build a gym, but there was no money for the project. The school board gave permission to build a gym if the community could raise the money for the project.
Through volunteer labor and donated lumber a gym was built. The gym seated about 300. Monticello had a gym so they needed a coach so they got an apartment for a young man by the name of Ed Diddle – who later went on to coaching fame at Western Kentucky University.
With a new gym and a new coach, the Trojan Tradition had it's start.
In 1950 the school redesigned the gym. The original court ran north/south and it was changed to run east/west with additional seating added to both sides of the court. The gym's capacity was increased to 1,400.
After the change in 1950 there were no other changes made to the gym. One of the unique features of the Monticello gym was the home team and visiting team locker rooms were located under the gym floor on the west end of the gym.
The school colors were blue and white and the teams were known as the Monticello Trojans and Lady Trojans.
Wayne County Schools Athletic Director Kevin Jones said, “We are proud to have been selected for this special honor. This should be a great night to celebrate what basketball has meant to our community over the years.”
For more than 100 years, Kentucky high school basketball has been embraced by Kentuckians who came together in gymnasiums of various shapes and sizes to support their teams. Over time the KHSBHF will recognize many iconic gymnasiums along with the schools and communities that built them.
The first 'Glory Road' site honored in 2021 was Memorial Gymnasium in Hazard. Built in 1949-50, the gym has played host to more high school games than any other during its 70 year history. Over the years, all schools throughout Perry County, at one time or another, considered Memorial Gymnasium their home. It represents a place where stars were born, champions crowned, fans and communities rallied, cheerleaders excited, and a sport came to life!
