LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — If Louisville’s football team needs any extra motivation for its Atlantic Coast Conference games this season, it won’t be hard to find. Can you spell R-E-S-P-E-C-T?
The Cardinals continue to be overlooked in preseason voting. One day after being picked to finish eighth by 176 members of the media covering the ACC, the same group on Wednesday selected only one Card on the all-league team — senior center Bryan Hudson.
The Georgetown, Ky., native played a team-high 852 snaps last season and received the highest performance grade on the offensive line. Hudson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, was also named to Phil Steele’s All-ACC team and was included on the Outland Trophy Watch List.
Hudson is one of just two returning full-time starters on the offensive line, joining redshirt junior Renato Brown. Michael Gonzalez, who earned All-ACC Academic honors last season after appearing in 12 games and making five starts, is also back.
The line was UofL’s weakest position during spring practice and Brohm wasted no time trying to shore up the unit. He has added numerous linemen since then, including two transfers from Power Five programs in Eric Miller (Purdue) and Willie Tyler (Rutgers), along with three other transfers — Lance Robinson (Houston), Trevonte Sylvester (Houston) and Vincent Lumia (Duquesne).
“We haven’t seen them in full pads and going full speed yet, so we don’t want to judge it too soon,” Brohm said Tuesday. “But I think we definitely have depth and competition. We would like to play more than one deep, and get other guys ready to go just in case things happen, and to keep our guys fresh. We’ve done a pretty decent job of that, so that’s been encouraging to this point.
“I think the competition is going to help us get better because no one wants to lose their spot. No one wants other guys to come in and kick you out, you know? I think just being hungry and keep fighting with the new guys coming in will help us.”
Brown said he has enjoyed competing with the newcomers and getting to know them to help with the unity and teamwork that’s so important for offensive linemen.
“Personally, I love the challenge,” he said. “I always like competition and the competition has been amazing. No one wants to get kicked out of your home. We’ve spent a lot of time together, meeting after workouts, doing extra walk-throughs, just being around each other as much as we can to help each other grow and improve. And I think the work we’ve put in during the offseason is going to show when the time comes.”
MAYE, SHIPLEY HONORED AGAIN
As expected, preseason title favorite Clemson dominated the All-ACC team with seven selections, including Will Shipley, who was named First Team Preseason All-ACC at all three positions for the second straight year. Last season Shipley rushed for 1,182 yards, caught 38 passes for 242 yards and averaged 24.9 yards per kickoff return.
North Carolina redshirt sophomore Drake Maye is favored to repeat his Preseason Player of the Year honor this year. He is coming off a record-setting rookie season when he passed for 3,847 yards and 35 touchdowns to go along with 629 yards rushing and six TDs. A distant second for runnerup POY was Florida State quarterback and former UofL player Jordan Travis.
PRESEASON ALL-ACC OFFENSIVE TEAM--QB: Drake Maye, North Carolina; RB: Will Shipley, Clemson, and Trey Benson, Florida State; WR: Johnny Wilson, FSU, Tez Walker, UNC and Jalon Calhoun, Duke; TE--Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse; Shipley; OT: Graham Barton, Duke, and Matt Goncalves, Pitt; OG: Christian Mahogany, Boston College, and Javion Cohen, Miami; C: Bryan Hudson, Louisville.
PRESEASON ALL-ACC DEFENSIVE TEAM--DE: Jared Verse, FSU, and Donovan Ezeiruaku, BC; DT: Tyler Davis, Clemson, and DeWayne Carter, Duke; LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, Cedric Gray, UNC, and Barrett Carter, Clemson; CB: Fentrell Cypress II, FSU, and Aydan White, NC State; S: Kam Kinchens, Miami, and Andrew Mukuba, Clemson.
PK: Andres Borregales, Miami; P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia; SP: Shipley.
