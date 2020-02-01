Mt. Victory downs Rock in district win

The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team, who were wearing Mt. Victory uniforms on Throwback Night, dominated the Rockcastle Rockets from the very start and won 74-46 on Friday night at PCHS gym.
The Maroons wasted no time showing off their offense last night. Throughout the first period they displayed flawless passing and hit majority of their shots.
Early in the first, the teams went back and forth for a few possessions. Junior guard KJ Combs opened the game with an inside shot for the Maroons, then sophomore Jonathan Hopkins answered for the Rockets. On the next play sophomore guard Zach Travis scored, and then 8th grade starting center Will Bishop answered with a dunk.
However, Pulaski broke the trend, starting with a three pointer by senior guard Colton Fraley. After Fraley’s three, the Maroons took full control of the game.
Despite a few contested shots hit by sophomore forward Daniel Mullins, the Maroons racked up the points late in the first quarter and went into the second with a 26-14 lead.
Both teams hit three three-point shots each in the second quarter, but Pulaski scored on the other levels of the court as well and continued to build up their lead.
Mullins hit all three of the three-point shots for Rockcastle, but his team struggled to get a lot done. Sophomore forward Caleb Sloan led the Maroons throughout the period with 9 points and helped them to a 47-29 lead heading into halftime.
After the break, Pulaski’s offense finally slowed down. They struggled to score for majority of the quarter until a small run late in the period.
Fraley hit a three and sunk a pair of free throws after a technical foul was called on the Rockcastle head coach. After that, freshman guard Barek Williams was able to connect on a few inside shots to help his Maroons to a 60-40 lead heading into the fourth period.
Pulaski continued to try to score on the inside throughout the final quarter. The team ended up putting in some of the younger players at the very end of the game and won 74-46.
KJ Combs led the Maroons in scoring with 18 points on the night. Caleb Sloan followed right behind him with 17. Both scored at will throughout the night and deserved to be mentioned as the Maroons top performers of the game.
The win put the Pulaski County Maroons at 18-4 on the season and they will be back in action this afternoon where they will face off with the East Jessamine Jaguars at West Jessamine in a North/South Shootout Classic game.
RC 14 15 11 6 - 46
PC 26 21 13 14 - 74
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY - Mullins 17, Bishop 9, Sanders 7, Hopkins 6, Noel 5, Coguer 2.
PULASKI COUNTY - Combs 18, Sloan 17, Fraley 10, Travis 8, Williams 8, Bates 5, Bertram 5, Heath 2, Coomer 1.
