After last year's event was nixed due to Covid-19, the popular event returns to Pulaski County Park on Saturday, July 17.
"After a Covid-safety induced hiatus in 2020, Mud, Mayhem, and Fun organizers are excited to be back, running the event live and 'in-person' on July 17th, 2021, at PC Park," began race director Mark Hamm, who also serves as the CEO of Phoenix Preferred Care.
The 3.1-mile course features several different obstacles and challenges throughout the park for competitive and non-competitive participants. The idea of the event began six years ago after some folks were sitting around the table talking about a recent Tough Mudder competition.
This year's course will feature around 25 obstacles that are doable for folks in both the competitive and non-competitive divisions.
"The course is moderately challenging and 5Kish in distance covering trails and open areas in PC Park," told Hamm. "Participants will encounter approximately 25 obstacles along the course making it much more interesting! We designed to course to be challenging, but fun and appropriate for almost everyone."
The 2021 edition of Mud, Mayhem, and Fun will be the fifth race of the year in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The muddy challenge has turned into the largest running event in Pulaski County, and it is currently on pace to break its own record of 669 participants.
According to Hamm, the race currently has folks registered from 33 different counties and 52 cities in Kentucky. Participants are from seven states, including Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Texas, and Alaska.
The annual race raises funds for the American Cancer Society and Phoenix Racing, which is a running program offered through Phoenix Preferred Care. Through the funds raised from the race, the children on the Phoenix Racing team can participate on the team free of charge.
"Mud, Mayhem, and Fun is the primary fundraiser for Phoenix Racing, which is a free running program for children and families in the Lake Cumberland area," stated Hamm. "It also serves as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society with a portion of each entry going to support their efforts."
The 2021 edition of Mud, Mayhem, and Fun is set for Saturday, July 17th, at Pulaski County Park. The event is capped at 750 participants, so anyone interested needs to sign up quickly. To save 15 percent off of race entry fee, participants can use the following code: SAVE15.
