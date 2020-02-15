Nancy Dragons win Silver Division

Submitted Photo

The Nancy Dragons were the 4th and 5th grade Silver Division Champions. Team members were, front row from left, Cameron Bonds, Jaxon McClendon, and Landon Roberts; back row from left, Tylor Hughes, Elijah Roberts, Walker Stevenson, Preston Turpen, Pierce Jasper and Coach Cliff Jasper.

 

