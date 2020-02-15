The Nancy Dragons were the 4th and 5th grade Silver Division Champions. Team members were, front row from left, Cameron Bonds, Jaxon McClendon, and Landon Roberts; back row from left, Tylor Hughes, Elijah Roberts, Walker Stevenson, Preston Turpen, Pierce Jasper and Coach Cliff Jasper.
Nancy Dragons win Silver Division
Bessie Williams, 97, of Science Hill, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.morrisandhislope.com.
Vera Fayrene Norris, age 92, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow on Tuesd…
Margie Pearl Meece age 79 of White Lily, passed away on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. A funeral service for Margie Meece will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16th at the White Lily Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the White Lily Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Meece will receive frie…
