NASP names Tommy Floyd as the organization's second-ever President

Longtime National Archery in the Schools Program champion, Dr. Thomas G. Floyd, “Tommy,” has officially been named President of the highly successful organization, taking over for retiring President and CEO, Roy Grimes, effective April 1, 2021.
Floyd originally became involved in NASP back in 2003, while serving as a high school principal and NASP coach. Several of the first NASP state champions were on the Somerset High School team that Floyd coached. Floyd has experienced, first-hand, how the program positively impacts students, parents, and teachers. He has seen NASP promote constructive teacher/student relationships, academic motivation and the promotion of students becoming involved with their school – many for the first time.
After 30+ years in public education, Tommy was hired in 2015 to serve as NASP®’s first Vice President and General Manager. He is now the second President since the inception of NASP in 2002 and will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience gained from multiple perspectives.
Says Floyd of his new position, "I am humbled to have been given the opportunity to lead this wonderful program. For many years now, NASP has played an important role in my life. I continue to be inspired by what it does for young people, and I look forward to working with our board and our capable team to bring in-school archery to students everywhere!"
NASP® board chairman, Kevin Stay, noted that Floyd's background made him the easy choice to lead the organization, especially in light of the trying times we are all going through. Said Stay, "Tommy brings an educational perspective to the leadership of NASP, but also several years of experience working on the inside of the organization as the second in command. The board, which represents a variety of different backgrounds, was unanimous in their support for Tommy and looks forward to his leadership as we navigate what we all hope to be the final few months of the pandemic which has affected every organization, including NASP. We expect big things for NASP® in the future with Tommy at the helm."
The National Archery in the Schools Program promotes instruction in international-style target archery as a part of in-school curriculum, to improve educational performance and participation in the shooting sports among students in grades 4-12. NASP lessons are presented by school faculty as part of the in-school curriculum. NASP lessons were co-written by educators and archers. They were designed to be compliant with core content standards defined by education departments. By aligning archery lessons with these standards, NASP lessons are taught in school, during the school day, to every student. This in-school teaching emphasis provides opportunity for every student to discover their interest and aptitude for archery as opposed to attracting only existing archers to after-school-only programming. To learn more, visit NASPschools.org
