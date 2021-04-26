Southwestern High School sophomore Natalie Cummins placed fourth in the Boys KHSAA State Archery Championships. Cummins, who was the top female in the boys standings, shot a 295 with 25 center circles.
Natalie Cummins named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Natalie Cummins
