Natalie Cummins named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Natalie Cummins

Southwestern High School sophomore Natalie Cummins placed fourth in the Boys KHSAA State Archery Championships. Cummins, who was the top female in the boys standings, shot a 295 with 25 center circles.

