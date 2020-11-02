Nathanael Tuner places 22nd in state cross country

PARIS - Southwestern High School sophomore Nathanael Turner had the top local showing in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Cross Country State Championships at Bourbon County Park. Turner finished in 22nd place with a time of 17:04 for 5,000 meters.
The Warriors placed 26th overall with 646 points. Other top Southwestern runners included, junior Trevor Hansen (18:07), sophomore Caleb Perrin (18:49), freshman Zabrey Bortz (19:23), sophomore Jon Cole (19:55), eighth-grader Isaac Turner (20:53), and senior Daniel Malicoate (21:19).
Southwestern junior Kate Golden placed 62nd in the girls Class AAA race with a time of 21:19. The Lady Warriors finished in 26th place with 690 points . Other top Lady Warrior runners were freshman Madeline Peterson (21:56), sophomore Jasmine Akin (23:22), sophomore Kathryn Carrington (24:18), junior Allison Taylor (24:56), sophomore Sidney Hansen (25:20) and eighth-grader A.J. Perrin (25:53).
Pulaski County High School sophomore Kannon Cundiff was clocked at 22:29 in the boys AAA race. Lady Maroons eighth-grader Addison Cundiff was timed at 24:53, and freshman Halana Strunk came in at 24:51.
In the boys Class A team standings, Somerset placed 32nd with 861 points. Top Jumper runners were senior Cole Blakeman (21:51), senior Will Smith (22:10), freshman Reese Blakeman (22:33), senior Tristan Gary (22:38), seventh-grader Noah Prather (22:48), junior Christian Whitis (24:05), and eighth-grader John Lackey (25:45).
In the girls Class AA race, Wayne County High School eighth-grader Kaydynce Byrd was time at 26:15 for 5,000 meters.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
