Nathanael Turner, Kate Golden win at Somerset Quad

Southwestern High School standout runners Nathanael Turner and Kate Golden won their respective varsity races in the Somerset Quad Meet at the SomeSplash Water Park, on Saturday.
Southwestern sophomore Nathanael Turner won the boys varsity race in a 5,000-meter time of 18:27. Lady Warrior junior Kate Golden won the girls varsity 3.1-mile race in a time of 21:32.
In the boys varsity race, Southwestern junior Trevor Hansen placed second with a time of 19:03. Somerset Christian senior Isaac Morris placed third with a time of 19:28. Southwestern sophomore Caleb Perrin placed fourth with a time of 19:29. Southwestern sophomore Jon Cole placed sixth with a time of 20:14. Southwestern freshman Zabrey Bortz placed eighth with a time of 21:31. Somerset's top runner was Cole Blakeman with a time of 23:03.
In the girls varsity race, Somerset Christian junior Chloe West placed third with a time of 22:13. Southwestern freshman Madeline Peterson placed fourth with a time of 23:33. Somerset junior Lucy McArthur placed fifth with a time of 25:28. Southwestern junior Allison Taylor placed sixth with a time of 26:07. Southwestern sophomore Kathryn Carrington placed seventh with a time of 26:21. Southwestern eighth-grader A.J. Perrin placed eighth with a time of 26:27. Somerset Christian junior Aliyah Eden placed 11th with a time of 27:14.
Somerset Christian fourth-grader James Hardy won the boys elementary one-mile race in a time of 8:18. Somerset Christian seventh-grader Luke Stringer won the boys 3,000-meter middle school race in a time of 13:00.
Pulaski County fourth-grader Gracyn Cook won the girls elementary one-mile run with a time of 8:56. Southwestern seventh-grader Isabella Siggers won the girls middle school 3,000-meter race in a time of 24:08.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Girls 5k Run CC
1 #235 Golden, Kate 11 Southwestern 21:32.76 1
2 #101 Bastin, Abigail 07 Lincoln County 21:47.03
3 #205 West, Chloe 11 Somerset Christ 22:13.29
4 #243 Peterson, Madeline 09 Southwestern 23:33.73 2
5 #149 McArthur, Lucy 11 Somerset 25:28.45
6 #245 Taylor, Allison 11 Southwestern 26:07.05 3
7 #232 Carrington, Kathry 10 Southwestern 26:21.56 4
8 #241 Perrin, A.J 08 Southwestern 26:27.25 5
9 #299 Stone, Abigail 10 Whitley County 26:55.71 6
10 #295 Cupp, Abigail 07 Whitley County 27:00.05 7
11 #189 Eden, Aliyah 11 Somerset Christ 27:14.68
12 #236 Hansen, Sidney 10 Southwestern 27:33.38 8
13 #296 Earls, Amy 10 Whitley County 27:48.08 9
14 #141 Boots, Kennedy 12 Somerset 28:09.29
15 #242 Peterson, Claire 07 Southwestern 28:13.79 10
16 #197 Jasper, Amelia 11 Somerset Christ 29:10.70
17 #143 Eastham, Clara 12 Somerset 29:21.97
18 #248 Watters, Abigail 10 Southwestern 30:28.76
19 #146 Ham, Emily 11 Somerset 30:36.20
20 #240 Patterson, Lydia 11 Southwestern 30:46.62
21 #298 Nugent, Cali 08 Whitley County 31:44.58 11
22 #1614 Wyrick, Dezeray 09 Whitley County 31:47.15 12
23 #300 Wyrick, Caydence 09 Whitley County 34:37.19 13
24 #231 Bortz, Snow Brooke 10 Southwestern 34:46.58
25 #294 Crusenberry, Hanna 07 Whitley County 35:40.97 14
26 #204 Walls, Haley 09 Somerset Christ 35:58.37
27 #297 Huddleston, Harley 11 Whitley County 36:15.79
Boys 5k Run CC
1 #287 Turner, Nathanael 10 Southwestern 18:27.48 1
2 #265 Hansen, Trevor 11 Southwestern 19:03.12 2
3 #220 Morris, Isaac 12 Somerset Christ 19:28.18
4 #275 Perrin, Caleb 10 Southwestern 19:29.16 3
5 #1627 Partin, Connor 10 Whitley County 20:06.64 4
6 #256 Cole, Jon 10 Southwestern 20:14.74 5
7 #1634 Canada, Jacob 11 Whitley County 20:26.93 6
8 #253 Bortz, Zabrey 09 Southwestern 21:31.37 7
9 #1621 Grubb, Joshua 08 Whitley County 21:39.44 8
10 #1623 Hess, Jackson 10 Whitley County 21:44.84 9
11 #1628 Paul, Cooper 11 Whitley County 21:51.89 10
12 #284 Strevels, Jordan 12 Southwestern 22:08.48 11
13 #271 Malicoate, Daniel 12 Southwestern 22:27.63 12
14 #209 Baker, Gabe 09 Somerset Christ 22:33.58
15 #1631 Whitaker, Gavin 11 Whitley County 22:34.62 13
16 #156 Blakeman, Cole 12 Somerset 23:03.91 14
17 #1635 Dzialo, John 08 Whitley County 23:04.46 15
18 #268 Howard, Landon 12 Southwestern 23:09.54
19 #165 Gray, Tristan 12 Somerset 23:10.40 16
20 #206 Adkisson, Cyrus 12 Somerset Christ 23:11.01
21 #157 Blakeman, Reese 09 Somerset 23:20.97 17
22 #286 Turner, Isaac 08 Southwestern 23:25.38
23 #1633 Canada, Caleb 09 Whitley County 23:26.04
24 #1624 Hudson, Samuel 11 Whitley County 23:34.14
25 #181 Smith, Will 12 Somerset 23:42.88 18
26 #1630 Vanover, Cody 08 Whitley County 24:15.02
27 #1629 Taylor, Jacob 10 Whitley County 27:21.63
28 #261 Epperson, Griffin 08 Southwestern 27:45.54
29 #207 Adkisson, Elijah 11 Somerset Christ 27:59.57
30 #161 Corder, Aiden 10 Somerset 33:54.57 19
Mixed 3k Run CC
Results - Women 3000 Run
1 #244 Siggers, Isabella W07 Southwestern 24:08.76
Results - Men 3000 Run
1 #226 Stringer, Luke M07 Somerset Christ 13:00.47
2 #177 Prather, Noah M07 Somerset 13:07.85
3 #208 Baker, Caleb M07 Somerset Christ 13:50.91
4 #213 Edens, Isaac M08 Somerset Christ 14:14.83
5 #1632 Briscoe, Luke M05 Whitley County 14:20.16
6 #170 Lackey, John M08 Somerset 14:21.56
7 #218 Hogan, Trey M07 Somerset Christ 14:57.31
8 #281 Schlosser, Gunner M07 Southwestern 15:43.14 1
9 #277 Phelps, Tyler M07 Southwestern 15:50.66 2
10 #1622 Grubb, Judson M08 Whitley County 15:51.00
11 #269 Kelly, Drew M07 Southwestern 17:28.23 3
12 #292 Weddle, Jacob M07 Southwestern 17:35.17 4
13 #162 Dopp, Joey M07 Somerset 19:37.68
14 #283 Singeton, Maddox M07 Southwestern 20:33.08 5
15 #1619 Foley, Dakota M07 Whitley County 24:47.21
16 #1620 Foley, Ethan M07 Whitley County 24:54.43
Girls 1.1 Mile Run CC
1 #106 Cook, Gracyn 04 Pulaski County 8:56.93 1
2 #193 Hardy, Catherine 06 Somerset Christ 9:00.69 2
3 #105 Cong, Mariyah 05 Pulaski County 9:15.08 3
4 #194 Hardy, Claire 03 Somerset Christ 9:25.37 4
5 #188 Dunagan, Kendyl 06 Somerset Christ 9:35.12 5
6 #190 Edens, Mayah 06 Somerset Christ 9:45.27 6
7 #228 Atwood, Abigail 05 Southwestern 10:37.39 7
8 #251 Woodall, Morgan 06 Southwestern 10:38.02 8
9 #201 Meadows, Kendyl 04 Somerset Christ 10:41.46 9
10 #247 Turner, Caroline 06 Southwestern 10:42.42 10
11 #123 Williams, Lily 06 Pulaski County 10:53.09 11
12 #200 Meadows, Averi 05 Somerset Christ 10:55.96 12
13 #102 Absher, Taylor 05 Pulaski County 11:36.21 13
14 #229 Bittle, Mattie 04 Southwestern 12:53.28 14
15 #237 Hicks, Emily 06 Southwestern 13:28.32 15
16 #142 Boots, Peyton 04 Somerset 13:48.26
17 #121 Slaven, Hailey 06 Pulaski County 13:56.71 16
18 #112 Martin, Emma 05 Pulaski County 14:55.39 17
19 #122 Unthank, Sara 06 Pulaski County 15:40.75 18
20 #120 Slaven, Gracey 06 Pulaski County 17:02.80
Boys 1.1 Mile Run CC
1 #216 Hardy, James 04 Somerset Christ 8:18.79
2 #280 Reynolds, Mason 04 Southwestern 8:44.48 1
3 #167 Hoseclaw, Samuel 05 Somerset 8:49.73 2
4 #175 Neikirk, Cooper 06 Somerset 8:55.89 3
5 #182 Underwood, Cameron 06 Somerset 9:08.87 4
6 #255 Cole, David 05 Southwestern 9:25.87 5
7 #168 House, Charlie 04 Somerset 9:28.82 6
8 #223 Roach, A J 05 Somerset Christ 9:39.51
9 #264 Hansen, Brady 06 Southwestern 10:25.16 7
10 #258 Cox, Carson 04 Southwestern 10:26.53 8
11 #126 Cook, Winston 04 Pulaski County 10:28.73
12 #272 Masten, Eli 04 Southwestern 10:53.48 9
13 #285 Taylor, Bryson 04 Southwestern 11:06.47 10
14 #159 Burnett, Luke 04 Somerset 11:35.79 11
15 #293 Wilson, Jaxon 05 Southwestern 11:57.55 12
16 #257 Cole, Matthew 04 Southwestern 12:12.76
17 #254 Burton, Jakob 06 Southwestern 12:34.19
18 #215 Guerrero, Samuel 04 Somerset Christ 12:53.46
19 #252 Aparicio-Diaz, Jef 06 Southwestern 13:03.88
20 #291 Weaver, Gage 06 Southwestern 13:50.13
21 #270 Leclercq, Landen 04 Southwestern 14:10.87
22 #289 Watters, Zach 06 Southwestern 20:16.81
Girls 1.1 Mile Run CC
1 #195 Hardy, Rachel 01 Somerset Christ 10:06.74 1
2 #196 Hensley, Ava 01 Somerset Christ 11:10.14 2
3 #249 Weaver, Josselyn 03 Southwestern 11:14.98 3
4 #150 Mink, Kinley 03 Somerset 11:29.31
5 #155 Tuttle, Harper 02 Somerset 11:35.70
6 #203 Petitt, Leighton 02 Somerset Christ 11:40.10 4
7 #230 Blascoe, Kynlee 03 Southwestern 11:46.82 5
8 #192 Guerrero, Sophia 03 Somerset Christ 11:59.32 6
9 #114 Mounce, Nevaeh 01 Pulaski County 12:05.37
10 #154 Shrum, Bella 03 Somerset 12:32.67
11 #250 Wilson, Avery K Southwestern 12:40.78 7
12 #238 Kelly, Emily 03 Southwestern 13:25.61 8
13 #246 Taylor, Sophie 01 Southwestern 14:13.53 9
14 #199 McCoy, Kyliah 02 Somerset Christ 15:43.92 10
15 #233 Cox, Reese 03 Southwestern 15:46.70 11
16 #147 Hoseclaw, MK K Somerset 15:47.60
Boys 1.1 Mile Run CC
1 #166 Hoseclaw, Porter 03 Somerset 8:49.82 1
2 #164 Gehring, Wilson 01 Somerset 9:06.31 2
3 #210 Ball, Keller 03 Somerset Christ 9:10.21 3
4 #276 Phelps, Tripp 01 Southwestern 9:12.32 4
5 #211 Cundiff, Carter 02 Somerset Christ 9:16.78 5
6 #124 Baird, Finn 03 Pulaski County 9:19.59 6
7 #224 Sadler, Alexander 03 Somerset Christ 10:01.67 7
8 #158 Burnett, Jack 01 Somerset 10:12.20 8
9 #266 Helton, Cooper 03 Southwestern 10:12.86 9
10 #169 House, Hank 02 Somerset 10:15.21 10
11 #139 Warren, James 01 Pulaski County 10:15.93 11
12 #163 Gehring, Parker 02 Somerset 10:21.84 12
13 #288 Vanhook, Liam 01 Southwestern 10:27.24 13
14 #278 Proffitt, Brady 03 Southwestern 10:30.06 14
15 #129 Elliott, Alex 02 Pulaski County 10:48.53 15
16 #267 Hicks, Talon 03 Southwestern 10:54.64 16
17 #274 Parnell, Caden 03 Southwestern 11:09.39 17
18 #217 Hogan, Charlie 03 Somerset Christ 11:15.86 18
19 #180 Siler, Deuce K Somerset 11:18.17 19
20 #212 Dunagan, Luke 01 Somerset Christ 11:27.64 20
21 #273 Masten, Samuel 01 Southwestern 11:51.82 21
22 #174 Mullins, Griffin 03 Somerset 12:06.63 22
23 #259 Cox, Carter 01 Southwestern 12:14.06
24 #137 Simmerman, Owen 01 Pulaski County 12:19.62 23
25 #178 Richardson, Will 01 Somerset 12:28.21
26 #290 Weaver, Emmett 01 Southwestern 12:40.44
27 #173 Mink, Kase 02 Somerset 12:59.02
28 #176 Neikirk, Tucker 03 Somerset 13:55.12
29 #172 McClung, Pike K Somerset 14:05.66
30 #125 Brown, Cameryn 03 Pulaski County 14:36.48 24
31 #171 McClung, Case 01 Somerset 14:38.26
32 #282 Sheridan, Griffin 01 Southwestern 14:43.67
33 #222 Padgett, Cameron 01 Somerset Christ 14:52.77 25
34 #221 Owens, Braxton K Somerset Christ 16:09.53 26
35 #219 Joseph, Nathaniel 01 Somerset Christ 18:23.45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.