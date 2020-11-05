Nathanael Turner named Cross Country All-State

Southwestern High School sophomore cross country standout Nathanael Turner was named All-State by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Turner finished up his 2020 cross country season with a 22nd place showing in the Class AAA state cross country championships. Turner placed third in the Class AAA Region Championships.
Turner turned in an outstanding personal best clocked of 16:01 for 5,000 meters in his third place finish in the Bourbon County Colonel Charge. Turner won the Somerset High School Quad Meet, and placed third in the Somerset Christian Cougar Prowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.