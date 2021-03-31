National Coach of the Year Johnny “J-Rock” Johnson visits Somerset for Wrestling Clinic

One of the more successful wrestling club coaches in the nation, All-American Johnny “J Rock” Johnson, came to Somerset to run a National level Clinic. Somerset Wrestling Coach Mondell Hunter has known J-Rock for about six years and has stayed connected with him doing several camps all over the South when he travels down from New Jersey.
"I really have tried to mimic some of the wide-open offense that he teaches," Hunter stated. "The kids love this fast-paced style. It is equivalent to a no huddle offense in college. This type of wrestling applies so much pressure it forces the opponent to make a mistake. But, in return you must then take advantage of it by scoring and letting the opponent back up, that’s is called two-for-one."
Jonathan Johnson, the one and only coach/director of RAW241, produced a Olympic Gold Medalist, World Champions, he has produced 2009’s D-1 NCAA Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Freshman of the Year (Jarrod Garnett, VA Tech 125), four # 1s (in the nation) wrestlers, (more than any other state, let alone club), 3 Walsh Jesuit Champs, 4 Beast of the east Champs, 3 Asics First team All-Americans, 2 NHSCA Sr. National Champs, 2 NHSCA Jr. National Champs, 3 Fargo National Champs, the Nation’s #1 overall college recruit, a Hodge Award winner, the Asics Wrestler of the Year, numerous high school and youth state champions from NJ, PA,MD,DE, GA, KY and VA, as well as much much more, all in the past year.
Also, commonly referred to as RAW241, the wrestling club has been in existence for 20 years and has trained some of the finest athletes in the country. The proof is in the results. Many of his wrestler’s have competed in or won or paced in ALL the National-caliber college, high school and youth events all around the country! These warriors have many things in common; the biggest common factor is RAW241 Head Coach, Jonathan Johnson.
Johnson preaches his wide-open, full throttle offense from the neutral position that overwhelms most opponents. The offensive fire power is the hall mark of all RAW 241 wrestlers and carries over onto the mat as well. Trained by 3X All American Jonathan Johnson, RAW 241 wrestlers are succeeding all over the country from elementary school to middle school to high school to Division 1 wrestling.
