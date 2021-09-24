AP Interview: Heat's Herro in 'very good' place mentally

AP Photo

FILE - Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics late in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo. The Miami Heat guard was preparing to become a father for the first time and if that wasnât enough, heâd see his name linked to trades all over Twitter along with unfounded rumors about his personal life and how he wasnât taking basketball seriously. It wasnât fun. But those days, he believes, are over. The baby is here, his head is clear and as Heat camp looms, Herro says heâs planning for this to be his best season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)