AP Interview: Heat's Herro in 'very good' place mentally

FILE - Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics late in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo. The Miami Heat guard was preparing to become a father for the first time and if that wasn’t enough, he’d see his name linked to trades all over Twitter along with unfounded rumors about his personal life and how he wasn’t taking basketball seriously. It wasn’t fun. But those days, he believes, are over. The baby is here, his head is clear and as Heat camp looms, Herro says he’s planning for this to be his best season. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)