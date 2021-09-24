Monomoy Girl, 2-time Eclipse winner, retires after injury

AP Photo

---

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Florent Geroux rides Monomoy Girl to win the Breeders' Cup Distaff horse race at Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky. Monomoy Girl, a champion who won the Breedersâ Cup Distaff and Eclipse Award as a filly and mare in a stellar racing career, has been retired after sustaining an injury at Churchill Downs. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)