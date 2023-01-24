After a close victory over Knott County Central on the road Saturday, the Lady Maroons were back on the road once again to begin the week on Monday as they traveled to Metcalfe County to take on the Lady Hornets. This game wasn’t nearly as close as their previous one, as Pulaski County comfortably defeated Metcalfe County 68-43.
The Lady Maroons were led by a near triple-double from Sydney Martin, who scored a game-high 29 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven steals. Sydney Resch had 11 points off of the bench, with Hannah Murray adding another seven points. Madeline Butcher had six points with six steals in the victory. Both Brooklyn Thomas and Aubrey Daulton scored four points each, with Caroline Heist scoring three and Ana Muse and Savannah Heist contributing two apiece. Metcalfe County was led by 10 points from sophomore Kassady London.
Pulaski County is now 17-4 this season and will be back in action on Friday at home. They will host the Somerset Lady Jumpers, marking the second time the two teams have played this season, and game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
